India powers ahead with ambitious green hydrogen plans

Big Indian corporations are announcing ambitious green hydrogen plans as the South Asian country initiates efforts to take early mover advantage of a frontier technology in its energy mix.

The country's richest man Mukesh Ambani has taken the lead by announcing that by 2030, his company Reliance Industries will produce at least 100 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from renewable sources, which can be converted into green hydrogen.

Work has started at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex which, apart from manufacturing units for solar cells, will also include an electrolyser plant to produce green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen, which has gained momentum as a clean energy option, is produced through an electrolyser, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. The electrolyser uses electricity produced by solar or wind, making it environment friendly compared with hydrogen produced from natural gas.

In March, Adani Group, one of the biggest home-grown firms for infrastructure and energy, announced a partnership with Maire Tecnimont to develop green hydrogen projects in India.

Government energy firm Indian Oil Corp has announced a green hydrogen plant at its Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh, while NTPC, India's largest energy conglomerate, called a tender in July for bids to set up the country's first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh in the union territory of Ladakh.

The energy conglomerate plans to set up a 1.25-megawatt solar plant to make green hydrogen in the high-altitude region.

The government is also pushing green hydrogen, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug 15 announcing a mission aimed at making India a green hydrogen hub. Inter-ministerial discussions are ongoing to flesh out the plan.

"Green H2 is the first early development bus India is trying to board in four decades. The entrepreneurial start-up energy is private and very real. The known unknown is the extent to which the government would facilitate this initiative with incentives and regulatory support," said Mr Sanjeev Ahluwalia, adviser at the Observer Research Foundation.

"Industry awaits the fleshing out of the national hydrogen mission announced on Aug 15... Expectations are high since Green H2 ticks all the required boxes - it substitutes for imported natural gas, it is carbon free and gives India an early entry into this technology, likely to dominate over the next three decades."

India is the world's third-biggest carbon emitter, after China and the United States.

33-35% India's targeted reduction in carbon emissions intensity by 2030.

450GW Renewable energy capacity the country aims to have by 2030.

As part of its pledge under the 2015 Paris Agreement, India said it intends, by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions intensity by between 33 per cent and 35 per cent from 2005 levels.

Moving away from polluting energy sources depends on how quickly the country can adopt clean fuel options.

India has a target of installing 175GW of renewable energy capacity by next year and 450GW by 2030. Also by next year, the target is to have 100GW from solar, 60GW from wind, 10GW from bio-power and 5GW from small hydro-power.

Environmentalists feel India is falling behind while the government maintains it is on target with 100GW of renewable energy already installed till now.

Key to adopting green hydrogen will be to bring down costs, a stumbling block for green technologies.

Green hydrogen right now costs about 350 rupees (S$6.40) per kg. Indian officials are looking to halve the cost to 160 rupees per kg by between 2029 and 2030.

However, Mr Ambani, who has been successful in bringing down costs in the telecom industry, told a recent international climate conference in New Delhi that he plans to bring green hydrogen cost to under 147 rupees per kg.

Environmentalists say much also depends on how India maps out its hydrogen push with milestones, along with complementary policies to help the industry.

"Green hydrogen is part of industrial policy, it's not just environmental policy," said Ms Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment.

Still, India is not alone in trying to adopt this green technology. China plans to produce 66,900 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, according to a report from the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association.

Other countries in the race to produce hydrogen include Germany, which last year unveiled a US$10.6 billion (S$14.3 billion) national strategy that included supporting hydrogen projects in other countries.

Saudi Arabia is setting up a US$5 billion green hydrogen facility, expected to be the world's biggest.

The International Renewable Energy Agency has said the share of hydrogen in the energy mix should reach 12 per cent by 2050, with 66 per cent of this to be green.

"The coming years are going to be a game changer for hydrogen energy development in India, similar to what we have seen for solar energy development over the past decade," said Mr Sunil Dahiya, an analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.