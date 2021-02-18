India plans more jab sites amid worries over speed of coverage

NEW DELHI • India will increase the number of its Covid-19 vaccination sites by up to five times after administering nearly nine million shots in a month, a government official said on Tuesday, amid concerns about the speed of coverage in the country.

Having reported the highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States, and with the world's biggest vaccine-making capacity, India says it has been the fastest to reach many inoculation milestones.

However, it is vaccinating only around 300,000 front-line workers a day, a total that will have to increase sharply to meet the government's target of covering 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August, experts say.

The ongoing vaccination of front-line workers such as nurses and doctors has taught India how to scale up the campaign, Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a government panel on vaccine strategy, told a news conference.

"We are currently running 10,000 to 11,000 immunisation sessions. We will do four to five times of that when we start the next phase; wait for the pace to pick up," he said.

India will begin immunising the public from next month, starting with those aged over 50 or with medical conditions.

The country has covered 60 per cent of its nearly 10 million healthcare workers since starting the drive on Jan 16, though as many as 11 of its 36 states or federally controlled territories have not even reached the halfway mark.

India is using a home-grown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

