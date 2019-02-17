India mourns soldiers killed in Kashmir terror blast

NEW DELHI • Thousands of mourners across India attended funerals yesterday for some of the 41 soldiers killed in a suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir as a round-the-clock curfew remained in force in part of the restive region.

The paramilitary troops were killed last Thursday as explosives packed in a van ripped through a convoy carrying 2,500 soldiers in the disputed Himalayan region, the deadliest attack in a three-decade-old armed conflict.

TV stations showed coffins wrapped in Indian flags being carried by thousands of people across their home towns, such as Gaya in the east and Unnao in the north, after the bodies were flown to New Delhi last Friday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath.

India has accused Pakistan of harbouring the militants behind the attack, which has sparked nationwide outrage and some public calls for war against its arch-rival to avenge the killings.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947, with both the countries, which have fought three wars, claiming it in its entirety.

Two buses of the Central Reserve Police Force in the 78-vehicle convoy were targeted by the bomber on a key highway in the Pulwama district, just outside Srinagar.

The Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility, and the vehicle was driven by a known local militant named Aadil Ahmad, alias Waqas Commando.

The blast reduced one of the buses to a heap of mangled debris. Pictures showed bodies and body parts strewn all over the highway.

"I feel proud of the martyrdom of my son. I expect the government of India to avenge the killings," Mr Brish Soreng, father of one of the soldiers, told reporters.

Mr Modi has warned that those responsible had made a "big mistake" and would pay a "very heavy price".

India is garnering diplomatic support after the attack and has vowed to "isolate" Pakistan diplomatically in the international community, saying it has "incontrovertible evidence" of Islamabad's role.

Pakistan has rejected the allegations.

US national security adviser John Bolton called his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, promising to work with India to "ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe haven for JeM and terrorist groups that target India, the US and others in the region", according to India's Foreign Ministry yesterday.

There were angry street protests in many Indian cities last Friday, and residents held candlelight vigils to pay tribute to the dead.

A round-the-clock curfew was imposed in Kashmir's Jammu city, in the Hindu-majority part of the region, after mobs attacked Muslim properties and set fire to vehicles during a protest against the attack.

In 2016, India launched a "surgical strike" in Pakistan-administered Kashmir after militants hit a military base, killing 19 soldiers. India said special commandos went several kilometres into the Pakistan-controlled side across the heavily militarised Line of Control, the de facto border, killing and destroying militant facilities. Pakistan said the strikes never took place.

India has some 500,000 troops in the region, making it the most militarised zone in the world, after an armed rebellion began in 1989.

Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict, with most casualties civilians.

