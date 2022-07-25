India launches challenge to get ideas for curbing onion wastage

Onions are political hot potatoes in India. With their limited growing window, this kitchen staple is highly vulnerable to price shocks that prompt public backlash that can change the course of elections.

In 1998, voters, angry about soaring onion prices that were as much as seven times of the previous year's, booted the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi out of power.

Conscious of this persistent problem, the Indian government has announced a Grand Challenge to source cost-effective solutions to reduce wastage of onions while they are in storage.

Students, researchers and start-ups are eligible to participate, among others.

Launched on July 10, the call spans three stages over a year, spanning from ideation to field implementation.

In the first stage, the government has offered financial support of 100,000 rupees (S$1,740) for up to 40 chosen teams.

Ideas have also been solicited to help with processing and value addition so that excess onions during harvest seasons can be used optimally.

India is the world's second-largest producer of onions, with an annual production of around 27 million tonnes in 2020-2021. Around 16 million tonnes are consumed domestically each year.

India is also one of the top exporters of onions, and key destinations for its produce include Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia and Malaysia.

But a supply crunch in India that leads to export restrictions can hike prices in other countries, such as when the country banned onion exports in 2019 after an extended monsoon delayed harvests.

According to an Agence France-Presse report, the price of 1kg of onion in Bangladesh soared from the usual 30 taka (44 Singapore cents) to around 260 taka after India imposed its ban.