Indians are racing ahead of the world in adopting cryptocurrency, fuelled by curiosity and a desire to get rich fast, especially among millennials.

Even as the government is ambivalent about how to regulate the digital coin ecosystem (the central bank banned it briefly in 2018), a 50-country study by investment portal BrokerChooser found that at more than 100 million, India has the largest number of cryptocurrency owners, followed by the United States and Russia.