India could step in to meet demand amid wheat shortage

Russia and Ukraine account for 29 per cent of global wheat exports, but with the conflict between them intensifying, supplies may have to come from India, the world's second-largest wheat producer.

Many wheat-importing nations like the Philippines, Egypt, Morocco and Lebanon are looking to replace Russian and Ukrainian shipments, now that supplies are stuck in Ukraine and sanctions make it hard for them to buy from Russia.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation found that in 2020, Lebanon, for example, met 81 per cent of its national wheat consumption needs with imports from Ukraine and 15 per cent from Russia. Egypt bought 60 per cent of the wheat it consumed from Russia and 25 per cent from Ukraine.

Indian food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said wheat shipments have reached a record 6.6 million tonnes since October, when the current season began, and could touch seven million tonnes by April.

India produces around 108 million tonnes of wheat annually, almost 14 per cent of the total output internationally, but much of this is consumed domestically. The country accounts for barely 1 per cent of global wheat exports every year, with its main buyers being Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Analysts say in the event of a prolonged war, India can easily meet the short-term jump in demand because it has surplus stocks this year. There are over 100 million tonnes in its state-held granaries.