News analysis

India, China yet to resolve border issues a year after clashes

India Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A year ago, Chinese and Indian troops clashed in the most primitive manner, altering the relationship between the two countries.

The dispute, which later spread to other parts of the border, has yet to be resolved, with tensions still running high.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2021, with the headline 'India, China yet to resolve border issues a year after clashes'. Subscribe
Topics: 