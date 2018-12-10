India, China to resume joint anti-terror drill

Published
36 min ago

Move a step forward in building trust after last year's bitter border row, say analysts

Nirmala Ganapathy India Bureau Chief in New Delhi

India and China will tomorrow kick off a joint counterterrorism military drill, seen as part of military diplomacy, after skipping it last year following a downturn in ties over a border dispute.

The resumption of the drill, Indian analysts said, is of symbolic importance and a step towards building trust following the fallout of last year's bitter dispute.

