UK 'super spreader' well

LONDON • The British man linked to 11 cases of coronavirus in the UK and dubbed a "super spreader" has been discharged from hospital in London, Sky News reported.

Mr Steve Walsh was given two tests for the virus, which came back negative, the report said. He attended a business conference in Singapore last month and later stayed at a French ski resort before returning to Britain.

Cambodia lets ship dock

BANGKOK • Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five places over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said yesterday.

The MS Westerdam, which has 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board, will dock at the Cambodian sea port of Sihanoukville today, it said.

The ship - which says it has no sick passengers - has been turned away from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines.

REUTERS

Man in China charged

BEIJING • Chinese prosecutors have brought criminal charges against a 59-year-old man who strapped on firecrackers and doused himself with petrol to defy a ban on public gatherings.

The man in south-western Chongqing city had planned a birthday banquet of more than 10 tables of guests on Jan 28, Xinhua news agency said yesterday, but local officials asked him to cancel it.

On Jan 26, after he failed to convince them to let the party go ahead, he wrapped firecrackers round his waist, poured petrol on his chest and held up a lighter, trying to threaten them into agreeing.

REUTERS