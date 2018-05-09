In Brief: Traffic congestion as voters travel home

Traffic congestion as voters travel home

PETALING JAYA • Major highways in peninsular Malaysia saw higher traffic flow than usual as voters travelled back to their home towns ahead of polling day today.

Sporadic traffic congestion was reported along the North-South Expressway, the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway that links the Klang Valley to Pahang and other states in the East Coast, and Gua Musang highway in Kelantan. Meanwhile, traffic within the city was lighter than usual.

The Malaysian Highway Authority reported on Twitter that the biggest crawl was on the Karak highway.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Action against fake news after polls

PONTIAN • Action will be taken against everyone caught spreading fake news during the general election period, says Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan.

He said the amount of untrue and damaging information was at an unprecedented level despite the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 being gazetted a month ago.

"After the general election, we will nab and take action against everyone who has spread fake news up to this point," he told reporters.

More uniformed personnel deployed

KUALA LUMPUR • Around 10,000 additional police personnel have been deployed across Malaysia to bolster state police in the run-up to polling day.

The officers from police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Aman, the General Operations Force, Marine Police, Air Wing and other divisions would bring the number of uniformed staff on duty during polling day to 68,000.

"The number includes 18,000 (volunteer corps) Rela members and 3,700 police volunteers," said police HQ's Internal Security and Public Order Department director Zulkifli Abdullah.

The Rela men and women will mainly be directing traffic, while police volunteers will help man police stations.

Datuk Seri Zulkifli advised the public to head for polling stations early and leave the area after voting. Polling stations are open between 8am and 5pm.

