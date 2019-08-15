In Brief: Thais prepare evacuation plan

Thais prepare evacuation plan

BANGKOK • Thailand's military has prepared a plan to evacuate citizens living in Hong Kong in case the security situation there deteriorates. The nation's air force is ready to deploy two planes, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules and an Airbus A-340, if the Thai government orders an evacuation, according to military spokesman Pongsak Semachai.

Flag carrier Thai Airways said it is flying bigger planes to bring back passengers who are stranded at the Hong Kong airport because of flight cancellations.

BLOOMBERG

Sale of luxury homes put on hold

HONG KONG • CK Asset Holdings, founded by billionaire Li Ka Shing, postponed a planned sale of condominium units in Hong Kong as political protests made it hard to market the residences.

The homes at 21 Borrett Road would not be offered for sale as scheduled this month, a spokesman said. The apartments will cost at least HK$100 million (S$17.7 million) each. The decision adds to signs of economic stress in the city, as Sun Hung Kai Properties has said it would delay the sale of its project in Kowloon.

BLOOMBERG

Cathay Pacific fires two pilots over protests

HONG KONG • Cathay Pacific said yesterday that two pilots had been sacked, as the Hong Kong carrier comes under pressure from Beijing to clamp down on staff supportive of anti-government rallies.

"One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information on Flight CX216/12 August," the airline said in a statement.

It added that protesters' blockade of the airport this week had forced it to cancel 272 flights, resulting in a disruption of the travel plans of 55,000 people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE