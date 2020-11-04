In Brief: HK to extend social distancing curbs

HK to extend social distancing curbs

HONG KONG • Social distancing restrictions in Hong Kong due to expire tomorrow will be extended for another seven days because the territory has detected a number of untraceable infections over the past week, meaning there is still a possibility of a small outbreak, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Hong Kong has recorded six local Covid-19 cases over the past week, three of which had an untraceable source of infection. Yesterday, the authorities reported nine new confirmed cases, including one local case of unknown origin. The newly reported cases included six imported cases and three local infections, bringing Hong Kong's total tally to 5,345.

XINHUA

49 new infections in China, with 44 imported

SHANGHAI • China reported 49 new Covid-19 cases for Monday, up from 24 a day earlier, the national health authority said yesterday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 44 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas and the other five were locally transmitted cases in the north-western Xinjiang region.

Among the 44 imported cases, four were on a flight to the central city of Wuhan from New Delhi. They were the city's first imported cases since Aug 7.

The commission also reported 61 new asymptomatic cases, compared with 30 a day earlier.

REUTERS

Malaysia reports 1,054 new cases, 12 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's health ministry reported 1,054 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total to 34,393 infections.

The South-east Asian country also recorded 12 new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 263.

On Monday, the country reported 834 new cases and two deaths.

REUTERS