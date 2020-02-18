In Brief: Chinese uni develops rapid test kit for virus

Chinese uni develops rapid test kit for virus

TIANJIN • China's Nankai University has announced a breakthrough in developing a coronavirus rapid test kit that can identify infection among suspected patients within 15 minutes.

The new virus detection product, called novel coronavirus IgM/IgG antibody detection kit, was developed by the century-old university, based in northern China's Tianjin, with a group of experts from other Chinese universities and biopharmaceutical companies.

XINHUA

Thailand beefs up screening of visitors

BANGKOK • Thailand said yesterday it had recorded one new case of the coronavirus and was increasing screening of visitors from Singapore and Japan entering the country, in response to the widening outbreak.

The new case, a 60-year-old Chinese woman whose family members earlier contracted the virus, takes the total number of cases in Thailand to 35 since last month. REUTERS First Malaysian patient recovers PUTRAJAYA • The first confirmed Malaysian coronavirus patient who tested positive after returning home from Singapore has recovered from the disease and has been discharged. The 41-year-old from Selangor tested positive for the virus on Feb 3, and had been treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, where he was in an isolation ward.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK