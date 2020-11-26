In Brief: 16 Indonesian areas risk health violations

16 Indonesian areas risk health violations

JAKARTA • Indonesia's police have determined that 16 regions may see a high number of Covid-19 health protocol violations during regional elections next month.

At a Monday meeting on preparations for the simultaneous polls, national police chief Idham Azis said all nine provinces holding a gubernatorial election on Dec 9 were deemed prone to violating health protocols.

The nine provinces are West Sumatra, Riau Islands, Jambi, Bengkulu, North Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, North Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi.

General Idham said the national police would adjust their contingency measures for each voting stage according to the region's level of vulnerability.

The government has insisted on proceeding with the regional elections despite the continued increase in coronavirus cases and warnings from health experts over the possible emergence of new clusters.

Quarantine revamp in South Australia

ADELAIDE • South Australia is overhauling its system of hotel quarantine after discovering that two returned overseas travellers and a security guard mysteriously contracted Covid-19 at an isolation facility.

The authorities have scoured CCTV images but so far have failed to identify how the couple, who had returned from Nepal, and the guard became infected.

A hotel cleaner also caught the virus and the state is now trying to contain a cluster of 29 cases in the state capital.

While many nations require incoming passengers to self-isolate, Australia is one of only a handful of places, along with New Zealand, China, Hong Kong and Vietnam, that mandate quarantine in hotels or other facilities.

Russia's daily deaths cross 500 for 1st time

MOSCOW • Russia's daily toll of Covid-19 deaths exceeded 500 for the first time as the rise in infections across the country puts increasing strain on hospitals, with medical staff complaining about a lack of medicines and protective gear.

There were 507 deaths and 23,675 new cases in the past 24 hours, the government's virus response centre said yesterday.

The seven-day average of Covid-19 deaths has reached 450, the highest so far, compared with under 400 a week ago.

Russia has the fifth-most cases globally, approaching 2.2 million, after the United States, Brazil, India and France.

Federal authorities have refrained from locking down during the second wave of the pandemic, instead introducing limited restrictions in hard-hit regions. So far, only one of Russia's 85 regions has imposed a lockdown.

President Vladimir Putin told officials last week that the situation was not easy and described the rising mortality rate as the "most alarming" trend.

More than 80 per cent of Russia's 265,000 Covid-19 beds are occupied, with several regions reporting occupancy above 90 per cent, officials said.

