Thailand reports 194 new cases

BANGKOK • Thailand confirmed 194 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the majority of which were locally transmitted, the government's Covid-19 task force said. Thailand has reported a total of 6,884 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths since first detecting the virus in January last year.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said 21 districts in the capital have Covid-19 cases but several venues can remain open as usual, including Internet cafes, massage parlours, fitness clubs, swimming pools and salons.

REUTERS, THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Philippine province acts against variant

MANILA • A province of islands in the southern Philippines will seal itself off for an initial two weeks from Monday to keep out a new Covid-19 variant found in nearby Malaysia, its governor said.

Sulu, home to more than 900,000 people, has just two known active cases of the coronavirus, from 242 so far recorded. Out of those cases, there have been 12 deaths.

Malaysia said last week it had found a new variant in the country, but had yet to detect the highly infectious variant originally discovered in Britain.

REUTERS

Czech Republic sees record case numbers

PRAGUE • The Czech Republic reported a record high of 16,939 daily Covid-19 cases for the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said yesterday.

The country of 10.7 million people has been one of Europe's hardest hit relative to its population size, with the total number of cases reaching 718,661. Deaths had reached 11,580 by yesterday, up 151 from the day before.

Hospitals were ordered to halt taking in patients for planned procedures and to raise capacities for Covid-19 patients.

REUTERS