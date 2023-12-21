Imran Khan's appeal against conviction rejected by Pakistan court, lawyer says

KARACHI, Pakistan - Pakistan's ex prime minister Imran Khan remains disqualified from contesting elections after a court rejected his plea to suspend an earlier conviction, his lawyer said in a post on X on Thursday. REUTERS
KARACHI, Pakistan - Pakistan's ex prime minister Imran Khan remains disqualified from contesting elections after a court rejected his plea to suspend an earlier conviction, his lawyer said in a post on X on Thursday. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.