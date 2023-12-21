Imran Khan's appeal against conviction rejected by Pakistan court, lawyer says

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/File Photo/File Photo
Updated
20 min ago
Published
20 min ago

KARACHI, Pakistan - Pakistan's ex prime minister Imran Khan remains disqualified from contesting elections after a court rejected his plea to suspend an earlier conviction, his lawyer said in a post on X on Thursday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top