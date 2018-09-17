Impressive feet of strength

Ms Aida Akmatova, a circus performer, shooting a bow and arrow with her feet at the World Nomad Games in Cholpon-ata, Kyrgyzstan, on Sept 4. Local participants revelled in events held during the week-long international sports competition earlier this month. Other highlights included bone tossing, hunting with eagles and 17 types of wrestling, such as bare-chested horseback wrestling. Ms Akmatova, who also competed in horseback archery, said: "This is not just another performance, but a key event in my life... I can help pass down our culture, our traditions." The organisers of the World Nomad Games hope to resurrect nomadic traditions, especially those of Central Asia, whose cultures were pushed towards extinction by decades of Soviet collectivisation and then globalisation.