Ideology stance right, says Xi amid criticism on trade row

BEIJING • China's propaganda work has been "absolutely correct" and those who work in the field should be trusted, President Xi Jinping told top officials, amid domestic criticism that the country has messed up its messaging over a trade dispute with the United States.

The growing trade conflict is causing rifts within the Chinese Communist Party, with some critics saying an overly nationalistic Chinese stance may have hardened the US position, sources close to the government said.

But speaking at a major meeting of senior propaganda officials, the first such gathering in five years, Mr Xi said that since the previous Communist Party Congress, in 2012, propaganda efforts have been successful and made great strides.

"Superior traditional culture has been widely promoted, mainstream public opinion has been continuously consolidated and expanded, cultural self-confidence has been highlighted, national cultural soft power and Chinese cultural influence have been greatly enhanced," state media cited Mr Xi as saying in a report late on Wednesday.

"Practice has proved that policymaking of the party centre on propaganda and ideological work is completely correct, and the broad masses of officials on the propaganda and ideological front are completely trustworthy," he added, without making direct reference to any specific issue.

The party has always maintained a tight grip over propaganda, especially over state media which it sees as a key tool to assert its authority and get its message out to the public.

The government has also stepped up already tight controls over the Internet since Mr Xi took power six years ago, in what critics say is an effort to restrict freedom of speech and prevent criticism of the party.

China maintains a strict censorship regime, banning access to many foreign news outlets, search engines and social media.

