IAEA chief to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check safety

KYIV - UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he would visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine on Feb 7 to see if it can be run with a reduced number of staff and whether its years-old uranium fuel is safe.

Russia gained control of Europe's largest nuclear power plant after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, and its six nuclear reactors are now idled.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko says the Russian occupation authorities are preventing several hundred qualified workers from working at the plant, which dramatically reduces safety.

"We're talking about 400 people who are highly skilled and, most importantly, licensed. You can't just take them away," Mr Galushchenko said during a joint news conference with Mr Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"There is the issue of the staff. The situation where the plant is operating with a very, very small number of operators," Mr Grossi added.

Thousands of people work at the plant, but some of them refused to sign contracts with the Russian nuclear power firm, which was the formal reason for their non-admission.

"One of my main points of interests for my visit that starts tomorrow morning will be to require precisely about this. One of the most important things for me is to assess the operational impact of this decision," Mr Grossi noted.

Mr Grossi, who described the technical condition of the plant as "very delicate", said that another new problem is the situation with the nuclear fuel, which has been inside the reactors for years and is reaching the end of its useful life.

Mr Grossi said he would intend to discuss the fuel issue at the station and during his subsequent visit to Moscow, and that IAEA experts should be able to have an "independent safety assessment of the status of condition of this fuel".