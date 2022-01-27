Hun Sen urges Myanmar junta to allow aid, envoy visit

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday urged the head of the junta in Myanmar to facilitate a visit by an Asean special envoy and support humanitarian aid access in the country.

Mr Hun Sen, who met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw earlier this month to try to resolve the crisis in Myanmar, made the plea during a video call, Reuters quoted a senior Cambodian Foreign Ministry official as saying.

Cambodia is the Asean chair this year and has nominated Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as Asean's special envoy on Myanmar.

Myanmar has been mired in political conflict since the military seized power on Feb 1 last year, triggering massive demonstrations that have since morphed into armed insurgency in various parts of the country. At least 320,000 people have been displaced nationwide and millions are at risk of poverty and hunger.

Under an Asean "five-point consensus" hammered out in April last year, the special envoy is tasked with meeting and helping to facilitate constructive dialogue among all parties concerned in Myanmar's political crisis. The blueprint also calls for violence to cease, and for humanitarian aid to be facilitated.

Asean member states in October resolved to limit Myanmar to a "non-political representative" at its meetings pending significant progress on its blueprint. As a result, Myanmar was not represented at several of the grouping's summits last year.

Mr Hun Sen has said that Myanmar should be represented at such meetings and visited Naypyitaw on Jan 7 to hold direct talks with the junta chief.

The Cambodian leader was the first government leader to visit Myanmar since the coup. Following the visit, he held video meetings with several Asean leaders, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Referring to the five-point consensus on Tuesday, Mr Widodo said: "This is an Asean decision at a high level and must be respected by all."

Meanwhile, the World Bank has projected that Myanmar's economy would grow by only 1 per cent in the year ending September 2022, warning that the figure indicates a "critically weak economy".

This is because it comes on the back of an estimated 18 per cent contraction in the previous year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the military coup.

"It's actually surprising that the rebound wasn't stronger," the bank's senior economist for Myanmar Kim Edwards told a press briefing.

"In normal situations, you would expect, after a contraction of that size in the previous year, that you actually have a stronger rebound in the economy just because of the very low base effect."

In a report released yesterday, the bank projected growth in the industrial sector, with continued export demand for garments and natural gas, as well as some recovery in construction.

But it stressed that its forecast "assumes that the emerging signs of stabilisation in the manufacturing and service sectors continue through most of this period, and that the impacts of conflict on economic activity do not escalate substantially further from what has been observed in recent months".

It added that Myanmar remains "highly vulnerable" to the Omicron variant and to further waves of the Covid-19 pandemic due to its low vaccination rate and poor healthcare capacity. According to the Our World In Data project, just 32 per cent of its population have been fully vaccinated.

The availability of data has worsened after the coup, said Mr Edwards. While the military administration is still releasing data on aspects like trade and inflation, data on gross domestic product is inaccessible, he said. Therefore, there was "substantial uncertainty" about the actual economic situation in the fiscal year that ended last September.

The World Bank report noted that areas where a rise in conflict has been most pronounced - Sagaing, Magway and Mandalay regions, as well as Kachin, Shan and Chin states - were responsible for about 38 per cent of total economic activity in 2019.

It expects the number of unemployed people in Myanmar to have swelled by around one million since February last year, while those who have retained their jobs are likely receiving lower incomes.

Most indicators suggest that private investment has fallen markedly, and "some previously viable projects (including in the power sector) are becoming unviable", it said.