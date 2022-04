This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the Asean Human Rights Declaration and there is no better place than Phnom Penh to celebrate the achievement. (But) the reality is that there is little to celebrate in terms of human rights in the region.

It was in Phnom Penh that an agreement was reached on this document 10 years ago and it is going to be interesting to have the leaders of Asean review their "accomplishments" in the area.