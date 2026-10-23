How China's October 26 to 29 Communist Party plenum works

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials attend a gathering commemorating the 90th anniversary of the end of the Long March, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 22, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Oct 23 - The elite Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party holds a closed-door meeting in Beijing from Monday to Thursday that will set the political tone ahead of late 2027's once-every-five years party congress, and potentially discuss key personnel moves.

Here are some key facts about the plenum and how it works.

• The meeting is the fifth time the roughly 300 full and alternate members of China's Central Committee — the largest of the party's top decision-making bodies — have gathered since 2022's congress confirmed top leader Xi Jinping's norm-breaking third term in office

• While the official theme is tightening discipline in the party's ranks, key personnel deliberations and what to do about disgraced former officials are also likely to feature prominently

• To prevent leaks, plenum attendees are traditionally confined to the venue for the duration of the meeting

• Little, if any, news of the proceedings is made public until it closes. Foreign media and most Chinese reporters are given no access

• On the day the plenum closes, the official Xinhua news agency is expected to issue a dispatch, giving details of what was agreed, albeit typically full of opaque party terminology

• To portray party unity, there will almost certainly be no mention of any disagreements within the senior leadership

• A more detailed document will usually follow several days later

• Past plenums have been held under tight security at the Soviet-era Jingxi Hotel in western Beijing. The location of this year's meeting has not been announced

• The mood at plenums can vary greatly, depending on the agenda. A watershed conclave in 1978 overseen by Deng Xiaoping kick-started China's economic reforms, beginning the transformation of the country from a centrally planned backwater to an economic powerhouse REUTERS