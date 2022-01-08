How China looms large over the chessboard of European security

What happens in Europe does not necessarily stay in Europe. Russia's twin-track dialogue on European stability with the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) is bound to have significant consequences for Asian security. Although China is not part of the agenda in these talks, it looms large over them.

Russia has mobilised about 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine and laid out a sweeping set of demands for Nato. Russia is seeking nothing less than a reordering of European security. Its leader Vladimir Putin wants an end to the further expansion of Nato to the east, especially to Ukraine. It also wants Nato to limit its conventional military activities in Central Europe and withdraw nuclear weapons and missiles from the region.