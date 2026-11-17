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Horns and drones banned as Shenzhen hushes for Trump and APEC

SHENZHEN, China, Nov 17 - China's freewheeling tech capital of Shenzhen has embraced an unusual quiet as it prepares to host world leaders this week, with car horns banned, delivery drones grounded and residents urged to leave vehicles at home.

The meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which Presidents Donald Trump of the US and Vladimir Putin of Russia will attend, is a chance for Shenzhen to show off its transformation from an agricultural backwater into the high-tech - and orderly, officials hope to show - city it is today.

More than 1.5 million local car owners have pledged to stay off the roads in exchange for APEC car stickers and, if they keep their word, transit cards worth up to 100 yuan ($15).

From Tuesday, cars with out-of-town plates will be barred from most city districts during the day, Shenzhen traffic police said.

Even the city's ubiquitous e-bike riders have been asked to dismount in return for discounts on insurance, while parked bikes are being removed from main streets.

Many downtown areas have been spruced up for the summit.

The venue stands beside Honey Lake, or Xiangmihu, which was home to one of Asia's largest amusement parks when it opened in 1985. The park's long-disused roller coaster was torn down in 2024 to make way for a financial district.

Today the lakeside area is lined with fresh flower beds and newly paved roads.

Not everyone in Shenzhen seems ready for all the pomp, and inconvenience, involved with having around 20 world leaders and their entourages descend on the city, however.

"It's pretty, but that's my taxpayer money they're spending," said Beau, in her 40s, who lives near the venue. She declined to use her full name because her employer had told staff not to speak to media.

She will not be able to drive to work this week as nearby roads will be closed at key times, she said.

Beau said her bigger headache is childcare. Shenzhen's primary and middle schools begin a four-day autumn break on Tuesday. Except teachers, there is no holiday for adults.

Shenzhen has encouraged employers to allow remote work, staggered hours or paid leave.

Some residents are making the most of it. John, a middle-school teacher, is heading to the southwestern city of Chongqing. "I just want to relax and enjoy cheap food, and come back when things are back to normal," he said.

On the roads, the hush owes much to a citywide ban on beeping that came in this month, enforced by acoustic cameras and fines starting at 300 yuan. Shenzhen has long restricted horn use, but the new rules have been widely publicized.

"People are cutting in much more dangerously, you've just got to sit and watch," complained Liu, a 29-year-old working in media, on the ban on using her car horn.

Drones, one of the city's most famous exports, have been grounded, with Meituan suspending drone deliveries for 10 days.

Preparations extend to wardrobes. An office worker called Lin said her employer had told staff not to wear clothing printed with English phrases they did not understand, in case they were inadvertently displaying obscenities.

Still, across the city, tens of thousands of people are wearing red jackets with "volunteer" written on them, including security guards at housing compounds.

"My boss told me we have to wear them," said Guo, a guard in Shenzhen's Nanshan district, adding that he didn't understand the letters. "I don't speak English," he explained. REUTERS