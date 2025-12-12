Hong Kong's legal clampdown on tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, looks on as he leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van, in Hong Kong, China February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Dec 12 - Hong Kong's High Court will hand down a verdict in the trial of media tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai on Monday.

The 78-year-old Lai, who founded the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, has pleaded not guilty to two national security law charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious material.

Here is a timeline of key events:

June 20, 1995 - Lai publishes the first edition ‍of Apple Daily.

June ​30, 2020 - China imposes a national security law (NSL) on Hong Kong, punishing crimes like subversion or collusion with foreign forces with up to life ‍imprisonment.

Aug 10 - Lai is arrested under the NSL over alleged "collusion with foreign forces" as 200 police raid his corporate and media headquarters. The tycoon is released on bail.

Dec 3 - Lai is taken into custody after being denied bail on a separate charge of ​fraud related to the ​lease of the headquarters of his listed firm Next Digital.

Dec 11 - Lai is charged under the NSL for allegedly colluding with foreign forces.

Dec 23 - Lai is granted bail and spends Christmas at home.

Dec 29 - Lai resigns as chairman of Next Digital.

Dec 31 - Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal orders Lai back into custody, saying the judge erred in granting bail.

April 16, 2021 - Lai is jailed for 14 months for taking part in an ‍unauthorised assembly during a demonstration in August 2019, the year the city saw months of mass protests.

May 14 - Lai's listed company faces mounting pressure, including a freeze on assets leading to its shutdown. It is the first ​time a listed firm has been targeted by national security laws in Hong Kong.

May 28 - Lai is ⁠handed a second 14-month jail sentence, this time for taking part in an unauthorised assembly on October 1, 2019.

June 17 - Police arrest five executives of Apple Daily, including chief editor Ryan Law and deputy chief editor Chan Pui-man, as 500 police officers raid and search its newsroom, seizing computers.

June 20 - Apple Daily marks its 26th anniversary. The paper says it has cash left for "a few weeks" of normal operations.

June 24 - Apple Daily prints 1 million copies of its final edition, 10 times its normal print run.

Aug 19 – Paralegal Chan ​Tsz Wah and activist Andy Li plead guilty to conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign forces.

Sept 29 - Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan presents a petition to the Court of First Instance to wind up Next Digital Ltd.

Dec 13 - Lai is sentenced to 13 months ‌for taking part in a banned vigil for victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

July 30, ​2022 - Secretary of Justice Paul Lam orders that Lai's trial be heard without a jury, citing "involvement of foreign factors" and a "real risk that the due administration of justice might be impaired".

Nov 22 - Six former Apple Daily staff plead guilty to conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign forces.

Nov 28 - Hong Kong leader John Lee asks Beijing to rule on its bid to block foreign lawyers from working on national security cases, after the top court rules that British lawyer Tim Owen could represent Lai.

Dec 1 - High Court postpones Lai's security trial to December 13, pending a decision from Beijing on whether Owen can defend him.

Dec 10 - Lai is sentenced to 5 years and 9 months on a fraud charge linked to Next Digital's lease.

Dec 30 - China's top lawmaking body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, gives Lee, the Hong Kong leader, the power to bar lawyers without the right to practise in Hong Kong from national security cases. The move effectively bars ‍Owen from defending Lai.

May 19, 2023 - Hong Kong's High Court dismisses an attempt by Lai to challenge the ruling on legal representation.

May 29 - Hong Kong's High Court rejects an application to terminate the security trial ​against Lai.

Aug 18 – During a pre-trial review, Lai's trial is further postponed until December 18, because another case against 47 pro-democracy activists is not yet finished.

Dec 18 - Lai's national security trial begins.

Jan 2, 2024 - Lai pleads not guilty to the charges.

Nov 20 - Lai begins testifying in ​the witness box, saying he never tried to influence the foreign policy of countries such as the U.S. towards China and Hong Kong.

March 6, 2025 - Lai ‌finishes his testimony after 52 court days.

Aug 15 - Closing submissions are delayed after Lai suffers heart palpitations, prompting authorities to provide medication and a heart monitor.

Aug 28 - Closing submissions for Lai's national security trial end, bringing the 156-day trial to a close.

Oct 30 - U.S. President Donald Trump raises Lai's case in a meeting with China's ‌leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Dec 15 - Verdict to be handed down. REUTERS