Hong Kongers protest with their wallets as city divide hardens

HONG KONG • Digging in for the long haul against Hong Kong's government, protesters are expanding their struggle from the streets to their wallets, weaponising their spending power to punish businesses they deem hostile to their cause. The aim: to drive some companies under in the deepening recession gripping the crisis-hit city.

Guiding the consumer choices of tech-savvy protesters are apps that increasingly are colour-coding businesses - everything from dentistry clinics to toy stores and dumpling restaurants - into two categories: yellow for protest-friendly, blue for suspected opponents.

"Blue! blue!" protesters yelled outside a bubble tea shop they shunned during a rally this month that marked the half-year milestone for their movement.

The protests escalated in June against a now-withdrawn extradition Bill and have morphed into what protesters say is a full-blown fight to safeguard Hong Kong's freedoms, unique among China's cities.

Months of clashes with riot police who have fired 26,000 tear-gas and rubber-baton rounds and arrested more than 6,100 people are radicalising legions of youth, upending the city's economy, and splitting families, colleagues, friends and citizens into two entrenched camps.

Even employees of the supposedly "blue" bubble tea store advised people not to shop there, saying the company was not sympathetic towards the protest movement.

"It stands for the police," protester Natasha Chan said, clutching a grapefruit and lemon tea bought instead from the "yellow" Happy Holidays drinks store next door.

By boycotting supposedly pro-establishment businesses, the protesters believe they can help shift the balance of power and wealth in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Much of the city's US$345 billion (S$467 billion) economy and political influence are concentrated in the hands of magnates and enterprises linked to or supportive of mainland China and its Communist Party-led government.

Protesters also said that shopping "yellow" is another way to make their voices heard in the absence of direct elections for government leaders. Protesting with their wallets also enables people who cannot always join street rallies, including those who fear being fired by pro-China employers, to otherwise contribute to the movement.

Before marching in the rally for the half-year milestone, accountant Nakata Law lined up for 15 minutes to support a snack shop that has donated to the protesters' cause, buying its dumplings and gluey rice pancakes. A poster on the Jar Gor eatery says: "Support Yellow. This store has been rated as a true Hong Konger merchant."

The accountant said: "Most of the economy is controlled by China. The citizens' view is that if we do not have our own economic circle in Hong Kong, we cannot support our protests to keep carrying on."

In the opposing camp, Ms Phyllis Li, a systems analyst who believes protest violence has gotten out of hand, said she now deliberately chooses to eat at restaurants that protesters boycott because it is not fair to them. "And because it's safe for us, too, because they don't go there," she added.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that protester boycotts are hurting the bottom line of some targeted businesses. Passenger traffic on Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) fell by a quarter in October and last month. Transport disruption from protests caused some of the plunge. But some protesters are also refusing to use the subway network they suspect of colluding with the police.

Architectural assistant Edith Leung said she has not taken the MTR since August. She is taking buses instead. Some protesters said they are so determined not to commute by train that they are getting up early for lengthier bus journeys.

"Sometimes we feel like it's just a drop in the ocean," Ms Leung said. "But when more people do it, we become the ocean."

Some businesses finding themselves on the "blue" side of the city's hardening divide said they are being unfairly targeted.

Mr Martin Khan said the Capital Cafe he runs with his brother on Hong Kong Island has lost half of its customers since accusations appeared online saying they oppose the protest movement.

Mr Khan said that is not only untrue, but that the "blue" tag apps assigned to their eatery is based on unfounded suspicions of a supposed link between them and singer Alan Tam, who has spoken publicly in support of the police.

Their cafe used to serve a dish named after Tam, but has now removed it from the menu.

"Honestly, we have no connection with him," Mr Khan said. "It's really not fair."

