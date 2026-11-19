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HONG KONG, Nov 19 - Hong Kong has dropped its prosecution of the Chinese captain of a Hong Kong-registered container ship Newnew Polar Bear accused of severing a Baltic Sea gas pipeline in October 2023, media said on Wednesday.

• Prosecution lawyers told a magistrate's court several witnesses from the Chinese mainland could not be contacted, media said.

• Captain Wan Wenguo, who is in his 40s, is expected to be deported to mainland China after being held in custody since December 2024, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.

• A lawyer for Wan, Jerry Chung, had said 18 prosecution witnesses would be called to testify.

• Wan pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminally damaging a section of the 77-km (48-mile) Balticconnector natural gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland, but guilty to two lesser charges of falling short of safety compliance

• Finnish investigators have said the vessel dragged its anchor to sever the pipeline, while tests showed a broken anchor retrieved from the seabed nearby belonged to the vessel, which was missing an anchor

• China had promised both Finland and Estonia to assist with the investigations and called for an objective and fair probe REUTERS