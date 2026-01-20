Hong Kong court to call 18 witnesses over Baltic Sea cable damage case against ship's captain

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Finnish Border Guard's photo of a Hong Kong registered cargo ship 'Newnew Polar Bear', which was spotted moving close to the Balticconnector gas line, during the joint press conference of the investigation of the possible attack on the Balticconnector gas line on 8th Oct., 2023 between Finland and Estonia at the headquarters of the National Bureau of Investigation in Vantaa, Finland, 24 October 2023. Lehtikuva/HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA via REUTERS

HONG KONG, Jan 20 - A lawyer for a Chinese captain of a Hong Kong-registered ship alleged to have damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea said on Tuesday 18 witnesses would be called to testify in the case.

Wan Wenguo, the captain of the container ship Newnew Polar Bear, is alleged to have caused "criminal damage" to an underwater natural gas pipeline and submarine telecom cables between Finland and Estonia on October 8, 2023, according to a Hong Kong charge sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert for sabotage after a series of outages involving power cables, gas pipelines and telecoms since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

But Nordic and Baltic authorities have struggled to prove intent and convict anyone for the incidents.

Wan, 43, appeared in court in Hong Kong on Tuesday but his lawyer, Jerry Chung, said more time was needed to go through documents before entering a plea. The case was adjourned to February 11.

Chung told reporters 10 witnesses would testify for the criminal damage charge, including crew members, Hong Kong officials, and two experts in maritime matters. The maximum punishment is two years in prison, Chung added.

The charge sheet stated that Wan had been "reckless" and "without lawful excuse damaged the property belonging to another".

DAMAGE TO BALTICCONNECTOR PIPELINE

Finland has sought China's support in the investigation on a high level, with Finnish President Alexander Stubb raising the topic with China's Xi Jinping on a state visit to Beijing in 2024.

In May 2025, Finnish police said the investigation continued in cooperation with Chinese authorities, and concluded the damage to the Balticconnector, a subsea gas pipeline that links Finland and Estonia under the Baltic Sea, had been caused by the vessel Polar Bear dragging its anchor along the seabed.

Estonian police suspect the ship also damaged telecoms cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden before hitting the pipeline.

The cost of repairing the gas pipeline alone amounted to 35 million euros ($41.02 million), its operator Gasgrid Finland has said.

Wan's lawyer gave no details on what damages might be claimed and from whom, and said he was unaware of any other parties being prosecuted besides Wan.

Wan also faces two charges of failing to ensure the ship complied with safety requirements applying to Hong Kong-registered ships worldwide, under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

Chung said the charges involved the disappearance of one anchor on the ship; and Wan's failure to report daily to his ship's company. For these two infractions, eight other witnesses would be called, Chung added.

Wan did not apply for bail at his first hearing last May after his arrest, and has remained in custody.

While the offences did not occur in Hong Kong waters, the ship was sailing under the Hong Kong flag, putting it under the city's maritime regulatory jurisdiction globally. Hong Kong prosecutors have cooperated with Finnish and Estonian authorities on the case.

Some European governments have accused Russia of hybrid attacks and sabotage of some critical infrastructure, but Moscow has denied such claims, saying the West is seeking to undermine Russian interests through an information war. REUTERS