Measures tightened again

Businesses, particularly in the food and beverage sector, are reeling from tougher Covid-19 restrictions reimposed in Hong Kong just weeks before the Chinese New Year festive period.

Starting yesterday, dine-in services were no longer available from 6pm and the number of patrons allowed at tables was halved.

Mr Lam Tsin Kwok, chairman of the Eating Establishment Employees General Union, told The Straits Times that the tougher measures as well as calls on people to avoid gatherings in the open during the "golden weeks" ahead of the festival on Feb 1 have led to eateries cutting staff and incurring massive losses.

"Losses are estimated to be around HK$6 billion to HK$8 billion (S$1.04 billion to S$1.39 billion) in the 14 days. The amount includes the supplies that restaurants would have pre-ordered in preparation of the busy period.

"Even before this, restaurants cut staff and employed only on a part-time basis, citing the possibility of a fifth wave of the pandemic. Now, at least hundreds of these part-timers have been let go since operating hours are cut short, making this untenable for the retrenched workers," said Mr Lam.

The union has urged the government to provide support to the jobless and to consider allowing eateries to offer dine-in services till 10pm as long as customers have had one dose of a vaccine.

Restaurant group Lan Kwai Fong Concepts told ST that it is trying to mitigate losses by extending dining services through an outlet's typical break time and enhancing delivery options for customers.

The city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday announced the tougher rules and ordered the closures of 15 types of venues such as beauty parlours, gyms, cinemas and nightclubs.

The Hong Kong Beauty and Fitness Professionals General Union yesterday issued a statement urging the government to provide aid to workers in the sector.

"We understand the priority is to cut transmissions, but the sector has been forced to shut for more than 100 days," it said, adding that it hopes businesses could resume operating before the festivities.

As part of the stricter measures, visitors are also not allowed in public hospitals.

Mr Eric Zheng, a financial marketing officer whose wife has just given birth in hospital, is among those frustrated with the restrictions. "I usually dine at restaurants with friends and family, but if dining in is prohibited, you can only take the food home and it will turn cold, affecting the quality," said Mr Zheng, 31, who is expecting his wife to be discharged soon.

The tougher rules come as the Hong Kong authorities scramble to contain at least three Covid-19 transmission chains sparked by Cathay Pacific aircrew returning from the United States.

On Thursday, the health authorities ordered 170 people, including more than a dozen lawmakers and the city's immigration chief, to join Home Affairs Secretary Caspar Tsui in Penny's Bay quarantine camp. All had attended a birthday party on Monday for Mr Witman Hung, the Hong Kong Deputy to the 13th National People's Congress. Two party guests had tested positive for the virus.

The party took place despite the fact that Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan had warned against large gatherings in view of the unstable Covid-19 situation.

Hong Kong has seen a surge in imported cases in the past two weeks, prompting health officials to caution that quarantine facilities and hospitals were filling up fast. There were 237 imported cases from Dec 23 to Jan 5, and the number was more than triple the 72 cases recorded between Dec 10 and 23. The city has recorded over 12,700 confirmed cases and 213 deaths.

Flights from eight countries, including the US, Britain and France, will be banned for two weeks from today as part of the stricter measures.