HK police fire tear gas as protesters turn up in force

HONG KONG • Thousands of people took to Hong Kong's streets yesterday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, with police firing tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pause in violence that has persisted during the six-month-long movement.

The largest of three rallies saw demonstrators, including some elderly residents and others with pets, chanting, "Five demands, not one less" and "Disband the police force", as they marched past Kowloon waterfront, home to luxury hotels and shopping malls.

"If we don't walk out, the government will say it's just a youth issue, but this is a Hong Kong problem that affects all of us," said Ms Lily Chau, 30, as she pushed her toddler in a stroller. "If we are scared, the government will continue to trample on our rights."

Slogans spray-painted along walls and on sidewalks reminded the crowd that "Freedom is not free" and pledged "Victory at all costs".

"We had demonstrations, peaceful protests, lobbying inside the council, a lot of things we have done but they all failed," said university graduate Felix.

"There are still five demands," added the 25-year-old, referring to protesters' calls that include an independent inquiry into police behaviour and the implementation of universal suffrage.

ON THE NEED TO PROTEST If we are scared, the government will continue to trample on our rights. MS LILY CHAU, who was with her toddler, on why demonstrators were marching.

The Kowloon march was cut short after riot police fired tear gas and arrested a few people. A police statement said minimum force was deployed after "hundreds of rioters hurled smoke bombs" and bricks.

Marchers berated police as they scrambled to flee the tear gas, shouting "Dirty cops" and "Are you trying to kill us?" Some protesters dug up paving stones and threw them on the street to slow the police down.

More tear gas was fired at night after dozens of hardcore protesters set up roadblocks and vandalised some shops and restaurants linked to China.

Yesterday's unrest indicated there may be more violence if the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam fails to yield to protesters' demands.

Activists have pledged to maintain the momentum of the anti-government movement. Protests in the former British colony since June have at times forced the closure of government offices, businesses, schools and even the international airport.

Tensions started last Saturday night after police used pepper balls against protesters and a man was hit in the head by an unidentified assailant while clearing the street.

While Mrs Lam has said she will accelerate dialogue, she has refused to offer any new concessions since the Nov 24 district council elections. Her government has accepted only one demand - withdrawing an extradition Bill that would have sent suspects to mainland China for trial.

Ms Elaine Wong, an office worker who was at the Kowloon march, called the recent election win "an empty victory".

"We have in actual fact not won any concessions for our demands," she said. "We must continue to stand out to remind the government of our unhappiness."

Demonstrators at the two earlier marches yesterday appealed to US President Donald Trump for help and demanded that police stop using tear gas.

Waving American flags, black-clad protesters marched to the US Consulate to thank Mr Trump for signing into law last week legislation supporting their cause and urged him to swiftly sanction Mrs Lam and other officials for suppressing human rights.

Some held banners reading "Let's make Hong Kong great again" - a riff on Mr Trump's 2016 campaign pledge to make America great again. One showed him standing atop a tank with "Trump" emblazoned on the front and side.

At the other small rally, a peaceful crowd of about 200 adults and young children marched to the government headquarters in the morning and chanted "No more tear gas".

Police have fired around 10,000 rounds of tear gas since June, the city's secretary for security, Mr John Lee, said last week.

"A lot of parents are worried that their children are affected, because their children are coughing, breaking out in rashes and so forth," said social worker and march organiser Leo Kong.

Further protests are planned through the week. A big test of support for the anti-government campaign is expected on Sunday in a rally planned by the Civil Human Rights Front, the group that organised million-strong marches in June.

