HK leader urges residents to get jabs before next wave hits

Hong Kong's leader stressed yesterday that the community "must make good use of this window period", when the pandemic situation is stable, to get vaccinated before a fifth Covid-19 wave hits.

Given the more infectious Delta variant, it is "all the more important to build the anti-epidemic barrier in Hong Kong now", said Chief Executive Carrie Lam ahead of an Executive Council meeting.

"In the event of a major outbreak, we'll be resorting to universal testing again, as you've seen recently in Macau, and resources will be deployed in such a way that extensive vaccination will not be possible."

If another wave of the pandemic arrives, "there is no way we can allow vaccination for all", she said.

As at Monday, 3.5 million of the seven million eligible residents have received a first vaccine dose, accounting for half the population.

The take-up rate needs improvement, Mrs Lam said, adding that this is why the government has extended the arrangement requiring certain groups of people to pay for their own tests.

The "get vaccinated or pay for your own tests" scheme that began on Aug 2 will be ramped up.

From Sept 1, unvaccinated civil servants will have to take Covid-19 tests at their own expense; those who refuse to get the jabs or be tested will face disciplinary action.

Staff of the Hospital Authority, care homes and public schools are included in the scheme.

Last week, officials announced more relaxed quarantine rules for vaccinated people entering the city from medium-risk areas such as Singapore, Japan and South Korea.

The rules, which kicked in on Monday, mean that only Hong Kong residents and vaccinated non-residents can enter from medium-risk areas. Vaccinated individuals in this category can undergo a shorter mandatory quarantine, while the non-vaccinated will have to do seven more days.

Local media reported that quarantine hotels are fully booked until the end of the month as Hong Kongers in high-risk areas such as Britain, India, Indonesia and the Philippines can now return to the city.

Residents from high-risk countries can return if they are fully vaccinated, but will have to go through a 21-day hotel quarantine.

From today, seniors aged 60 and above will be able to walk into a vaccination centre without having to make a booking first.

The programme, which previously allowed only those 70 and above to do so, was expanded as the authorities try to get the elderly, who are more prone to Covid-19 complications, to go for the jabs.