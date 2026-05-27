Heatstroke casualties at the workplace in Japan hit record-high 1,803 in 2025

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TOKYO - Heatstroke casualties in the workplace in Japan hit a fresh record-high of 1,803 in 2025, up 546 from a year earlier amid extreme summer heat, health ministry data showed on May 27, 2026 .

But fatalities dropped from 31 to 19, all of whom were male.

The country’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry attributed the rise, which marked the highest level since 2005 when records began, partly to the intense heat recorded between June and August 2025 .

As for the decline in deaths, the ministry said a rule introduced in June 2025 obliging businesses to take steps to prevent workers from suffering from heat illness may have been a contributing factor.

By industry, the highest number of casualties were reported in manufacturing at 365, followed by 292 in construction, 237 in commerce, 220 in transportation, and 199 in security.

Around 52 per cent of the total were aged at 50 or above, with 278 people aged 65 or older.

The health ministry defines heat illness casualties as those who died as well as those who took off from work for at least four days. KYODO NEWS