Health code lessons from Zhejiang to strengthen fight against coronavirus: China Daily columnist

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It has been reported that a national, unified epidemic prevention and control health code system－based on Zhejiang province's pilot practice in public management during the current epidemic－will be launched next week.

This shows the important role a digitised public management tool can play in fighting an epidemic.

The health code refers to an individual QR code giving a person's identity and health condition, registered online by the user. The code serves as a regional "traffic permit "to ensure orderly population flow during an epidemic.

The system was launched in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province, for urban and enterprise management during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

More than 10 million people visited the site on the day it was launched.

Such a health code can help effectively monitor the whole population's health condition and movement, making it an essential tool during an epidemic to reduce contact with someone who is infected or has shared space with an infected person.

A health code system has been launched in several cities and will now be promoted nationwide.

Epidemic control and resumption of work by enterprises are both crucial to win the battle against the virus.

If enterprises are unable to restart operations, people's normal lives and epidemic control work will both be seriously hit because of a supply shortage.

We should, as much as possible, also reduce the risk of the epidemic spreading after the enterprises restart operations.

The invention and use of the health code within a short time shows the great power and advantage of a digitised management tool and big data in urban management, public health management and business administration.

It not only provides a rapid, convenient and contactless channel for personal data collection, which is crucial to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, but also helps local authorities and enterprises monitor an epidemic situation in real time and effectively prevent and control its spread.

In addition, it creates a smooth network for local authorities, public health institutions, citizens, enterprises and employees, and enables a rapid response to any public health emergency.

It is hoped that more Internet Plus technologies and products are invented soon to help win the battle against the virus.

The writer is a columnist with the paper. China Daily is a member of The Straits Times media partner Asia News Network, an alliance of 24 news media organisations.