At the Azzahrah cafe in South Sulawesi's capital of Makassar, Mujaharin, 40, unwinds with a steady string of cigarettes punctuated with coffee served up with dollops of condensed milk.

Fresh off the night shift from the hospital where he works as a cashier, Mr Mujaharin, who uses one name, said his choice for president in 2014 was easy. He chose the incumbent, Mr Joko Widodo.