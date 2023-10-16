Hamas says 1,000 Palestinians dead still under the rubble, warns of environmental catastrophe- Interior Ministry

Palestinians gather at a site of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
DUBAI - More than 1,000 Palestinians are trapped under the rubble in Gaza, Eyad Al-Bozom, spokesman for the Hamas Interior Ministry said on Monday in a statement, warning of a humanitarian and environmental crisis. REUTERS

