Hainan starts Covid-19 mass testing amid rise in cases

BEIJING • China's Hainan island yesterday started mass Covid-19 testing and imposed more lockdowns as infections rose in the southern province.

Hainan reported 182 local infections as at noon yesterday, raising its total to more than 1,100 this month, reported state broadcaster CCTV, citing a briefing by the local government.

That follows 483 infections on Saturday.

The authorities are also imposing restrictions in other areas, including a lockdown of the southeastern city of Wanning, according to the news report.

The outbreak has swept across Hainan, stranding tourists and disrupting holiday plans for thousands of people at one of China's most popular summer destinations.

The beach resort city of Sanya was locked down on Saturday after virus cases climbed, with the civil aviation information website news.carnoc.com reporting that almost 80 per cent of flights out of the city had been cancelled by 1pm.

The authorities imposed "static management" for Wanning from 1pm yesterday, CCTV reported.

The term is commonly used when referring to lockdowns.

"Static management" will also be imposed in Qionghai city, with dine-in services and entertainment venues such as cinemas suspended, according to a separate CCTV report.

Baisha, an ethnic county in Hainan, required that all visitors have a negative Covid-19 test result within the past 48 hours, according to the state broadcaster.

Despite the flare-up in Hainan, China has shortened the period of suspension for inbound flights that carry passengers infected with Covid-19.

The authorities changed the so-called circuit-breaker mechanism for airline bans, cutting to one week the period that incoming flights will be suspended if they carry five Covid-19-positive passengers, or 4 per cent of the total, according to a statement posted on the Civil Aviation Administration of China website.

Overall, China reported 736 local cases for Saturday, with no new infections in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the National Health Commission said in a statement yesterday.

Beijing reported two local cases as at 3pm yesterday, CCTV reported.

China's economy continued to rebound last month, with its trade surplus rising to a record high as exports climbed faster than expected.

Still, the recovery remained fragile, weighed down by sporadic virus outbreaks, a slowdown in the property sector and still-weak domestic demand.

At a Politburo meeting last month, the authorities said the country should strive for "the best outcome" possible for economic growth in 2022.

BLOOMBERG