The View From Asia
Grappling with fresh waves of the pandemic
Asia News Network writers discuss recent spikes in Covid-19 cases. Here are excerpts.
At the moment, it looks like the future is bringing more Covid-19 cases and deaths. Just like everyone else, I've enjoyed things opening up again. At the same time though, I haven't been able to shake this feeling of impending doom.
No one can forget our past cycle, when we happily reopened everything at the first sign of Covid-19 numbers easing, only to cause the onset of the worst phase of the Covid-19 crisis.
