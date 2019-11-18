Sri Lanka presidential election: Former defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa sweeps to victory

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's former civil war-time defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was declared the winner in the presidential election yesterday, after promising to secure the country against militant threats following the Easter bombings this year.

Mr Rajapaksa, who will be sworn into office in an ancient Buddhist temple today, is the latest nationalist leader to sweep to election victory, tapping the anger and fears of majority communities.

In his first comments after defeating Mr Sajith Premadasa, the Housing Minister in the current government, Mr Rajapaksa struck a conciliatory note, suggesting he would be leader of all Sri Lankans, regardless of their ethnic and religious identities.

"As we usher in a new journey for Sri Lanka, we must remember that all Sri Lankans are part of this journey. Let us rejoice peacefully, with dignity and discipline in the same manner in which we campaigned," he said in a tweet.

The Election Commission said Mr Rajapaksa won 52.25 per cent of the vote in last Saturday's election, while Mr Premadasa got 41.99 per cent, giving Mr Rajapaksa a far bigger lead than predicted by politicians and analysts.

Millions voted to elect a new president to lead the country out of its deepest economic slump in over 15 years, dragged down by its tourism sector following the bombings on April 21 that killed more than 250 people.

Mr Rajapaksa, 70, oversaw the military defeat of Tamil separatists under his brother and then President Mahinda Rajapaksa 10 years ago.

He has promised strong leadership to secure the island of 22 million people, the majority of whom are Sinhalese Buddhists.

Compared with Mr Premadasa, Mr Rajapaksa and his brothers, who are expected to get key positions, are seen as being closer to China.

China has invested billions of dollars building ports, expressways and power stations in the strategic Indian Ocean island nation. But these projects have also led to high debt levels for Sri Lanka.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera and two other ministers resigned yesterday after the defeat of the ruling party's candidate in the election.

Tamil political parties are strongly opposed to Mr Rajapaksa, who has faced allegations of widespread human rights violations of civilians in the final stages of the war against the separatists in 2009.

Mr Rajapaksa and his brother deny the allegations.

Muslims - the other large minority group - say they, too, have faced hostility since the April attacks on hotels and churches. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"His victory shows a division, and this could create more issues specially for other ethnic groups. I don't know how he will tackle Muslims and Tamils," said Mr Victor Ivan, a political columnist.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he looked forward to working with Mr Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka, sitting near shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, has become an arena of contest between regional heavyweights India and China.

Beijing stepped in for post-war reconstruction after the West and India shunned the Rajapaksas because of the allegations of rights violations at the end of the civil war.

Now that the family is returning to power, China will likely be the gainer, said Mr Akhil Bery of the Eurasia Group.

"We are likely to see a pivot towards China once again. China is likely very happy that Gota has won," he added.

During the campaign, Mr Rajapaksa promised to cut the 15 per cent value-added tax by nearly half and abolish some other taxes, as a way to reignite consumption and growth. These cuts could lead to a loss of more than 600 billion rupees (S$4.5 billion) in tax revenues, Finance Ministry officials said, adding to the pressure on public finances.

Mr Rajapaksa's victory margin showed huge support in the Sinhalese-dominated southern parts of the island, while Mr Premadasa, who campaigned on policies to help the poor, led in the north and east where minority Tamils are predominant.

Mr Premadasa urged Mr Rajapaksa to ensure he took all Sri Lankans along and not target those who opposed him in the election.

Mr Bery said: "There is a genuine sense of fear about what a Gotabaya presidency means for minorities, and it will be up to him to show that he is indeed looking to the future and healing the wounds of the past."

