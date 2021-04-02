Global train accidents with highest fatalities over past decade

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - At least 40 people were killed and 72 injured when a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on Friday (April 2) after apparently hitting a truck in the island's worst rail disaster in at least four decades.

The following is a list of train accidents around the world with the most fatalities over the past decade:

Oct 31, 2019 (Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan): At least 64 people killed, 30 injured due to a fire on a passenger train

Sept 5, 2019 (Tanganyika province, Congo): More than 50 people killed when a passenger train derails

Oct 19, 2018 (Amritsar, India): More than 50 people killed and more than 200 injured when a train runs into a crowd celebrating a festival

Nov 25, 2016 (Semnan, Iran): 49 people killed, 103 injured when derailed passenger train runs into broken down passenger train

Nov 20, 2016 (Pukhrayan, India): 150 people killed, 150 injured when a passenger train derails

Oct 21, 2016 (Eseka, Cameroon): 79 people killed, more than 550 injured when a train derails

July 24, 2013 (Santiago de Compostela, Spain): At least 79 people killed, 140 injured when a high speed train derails on a curve

Nov 17, 2012 (Manfalut, Egpyt): At least 50 children killed when a school bus is hit by a train

Feb 22, 2012 (Buenos Aires, Argentina): 51 people killed, more than 700 injured when a train crashes into a buffer stop at a station

July 10, 2011 (Fatephur, India): 70 people killed, more than 300 injured when a mail train derails