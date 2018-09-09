Global protests as UN climate talks stumble

BANGKOK • Thai fishermen and labourers whose livelihoods are threatened by rising sea levels kicked off an international day of protests in Bangkok yesterday, where key UN talks are attempting to breathe life into the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The discussions are deadlocked over a number of contentious issues, with activists demanding immediate action to prevent irreparable damage to the planet.

The "Rise for Climate" protest movement - which organised events in dozens of countries yesterday - wants governments to end their reliance on fossil fuels and transition fully into renewable energy.

Beginning in Australia, a tall ship moved through Sydney Harbour in front of the Opera House as activists on board held up protest signs. Its billowing sails featured banners that read "Rise for Climate; Action with 350" - referring to environment advocacy group 350 which spearheaded the global protest.

CEO of 350 Australia Blair Palese, said: "We are fighting bushfires in winter, suffering a crippling drought, and scientists fear back-to-back bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef this summer."

In the Thai capital, some 200 protesters assembled in front of the UN regional headquarters, where delegates were discussing how to implement measures agreed by world powers under the 2015 Paris deal on climate change.

Dozens of labourers and fishermen from the Gulf of Thailand, whose livelihoods are threatened by rising sea levels and coastal erosion caused by climate change, joined the protest.

Many brought examples of their produce, including crabs and shrimp, and held banners demanding that delegates take action.

