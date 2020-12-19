Global chip shortage hurting production of cars, smartphones

SEOUL/SHENZHEN/BERLIN • Makers of cars and electronic devices from television sets to smartphones are sounding alarm bells about a global shortage of chips, which is causing manufacturing delays as consumer demand bounces back from the Covid-19 crisis.

The problem has several causes, including bulk-buying by US sanctions-hit Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies, a fire at a chip plant in Japan, coronavirus lockdowns in South-east Asia and a strike in France.

But more fundamentally, there has been under-investment in eight-inch chip manufacturing plants owned mostly by Asian firms, and they have struggled to ramp up production as demand for 5G phones, laptops and cars picked up faster than expected.

"For the whole electronics industry, we've been experiencing a shortage of components," said Mr Donny Zhang, chief executive of Shenzhen-based sourcing firm Sand and Wave, who said he faced delays in obtaining a micro-controller unit key to a smart headphone product he was working on.

"We were originally planning to complete production in one month, but now it looks like we'll need to do it in two."

A source at a Japanese electronics component supplier said it was seeing shortages of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips and was expecting delays of more than 10 weeks.

The car industry in China, which flagged the issue earlier this month, is anticipating production at some Chinese carmakers to be affected in the first quarter of next year, according to a senior industry association official.

Consumer demand in China, especially for cars, has snapped back unexpectedly quickly from the Covid-19 crisis.

Orders for products such as laptops and mobile phones in regions still struggling with pandemic restrictions, such as Europe and the United States, have also picked up.

Omdia senior analyst Kevin Anderson said: "Since (these products) all compete for the same fab (fabrication plant) resources, the shortage is across all of these sectors and others as well. These are just the most apparent right now."

Dutch chip supplier NXP Semiconductors has told clients it must raise prices on all products due to a significant rise in materials costs and a severe shortage of chips.

"Business came back much faster than we expected," NXP CEO Kurt Sievers told German business daily Handelsblatt last week.

SOME OF THE ITEMS AFFECTED

• Vehicles • Smartphones • Tablets • Television sets • Audio equipment • Video cameras

"Many customers ordered too late. As a result, we are not able to keep up in some areas."

Other short-term triggers for the chip shortage include stockpiling by Huawei ahead of mid-September when its suppliers had to comply with US sanctions, CICC analyst Huang Leping said in a Dec 11 note.

This was aggravated by Huawei's rivals such as Xiaomi seeking to gain market share by stepping up orders of components.

Xiaomi and Huawei declined to comment.

Electronics makers, including Panasonic and Yamaha, also warn that they face some chip shortages that are slowing production of audio equipment and video cameras after a massive fire in October damaged a chip plant owned by Asahi Kasei Microdevices.

Concerns have surfaced, too, over strikes in France at Swiss-based chipmaker STMicroelectronics.

Mr Eric Potard, leader of the workers' union at the group, said the strike resulted in a fall in activity of about 8 per cent.

But STMicro said it had no impact on production.

The surge in demand has meant that eight-inch plants, which tend to make older, less sophisticated chips, are under strain, analysts and industry sources said.

Taiwan's TSMC dominates the market for contract chip manufacturing, with Samsung trailing a distant second, followed by the likes of GlobalFoundries and SMIC.

A European semiconductor industry source said TSMC and GlobalFoundries, in particular, looked to be under pressure.

TSMC, which counts Apple and Qualcomm among its customers, referred to comments its chairman made this week that described the firm's capacity as tight.

A GlobalFoundries spokesman said it was investing in "capacity growth to meet this unprecedented demand".

REUTERS