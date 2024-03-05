German minister says participant dialed into military call via non-secure line

FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius gives a statement on apparent eavesdropping of German army Bundeswehr call at the defence ministry, in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2024. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Mar 05, 2024

BERLIN - Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday one of the participants on the military call on Ukraine intercepted by Russia had dialed in via a non-secure line and disciplinary measures were being looked into.

Russia had likely intercepted the military call via widespread surveillance, not a spy or targeted surveillance, Pistorius said. The use of WebEx for the call was authorised.

Germany would take technical and organizational measures to ensure such an incident would not happen again, he said. REUTERS

