Gaza official warns of possible Israeli raid on Al Shifa hospital

FILE PHOTO: A satellite image shows Al-Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza November 7, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, November 9, 2023. REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa/File Photo
Updated
48 min ago
Published
48 min ago

Gaza's health ministry spokesperson warned on Wednesday of a potential Israeli raid on the enclave's Al Shifa hospital complex, saying Israel informed Gaza health officials that its forces would raid the facility.

The Israeli military, asked for comment, said it was looking into the matter.

The Gaza health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qidra, told Al Jazeera that Israel "informed us that it will raid Al Shifa hospital complex in the coming minutes."

But he added: "The occupation did not specify whether (its forces) would enter the complex. But it said that within a few minutes it would raid the complex. We do not know how it will raid it or what mechanism will be used, nor do we know (Israel's) intentions with the raid."

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the situation at Al Shifa.

Israeli forces have surrounded Al Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, after waging fierce street battles with Hamas fighters they accuse of having a command post under the complex. The U.S. on Tuesday cited intelligence backing Israel's assertion, but Hamas denies it. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top