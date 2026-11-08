G7 ministers to discuss recent cyber attacks, Italy says

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

ROME, Nov 8 - The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Paris on Monday and Tuesday will discuss recent cyber attacks suspected to have come from pro-Russian groups, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday.

• "(French) Foreign Minister (Jean-Noel) Barrot accepted my proposal to place the issue on the agenda, so tomorrow and the day after tomorrow we will be discussing it," Tajani told a briefing at his ministry

• On Saturday, the Italian minister said his personal data had been published on the dark web by what he said were pro-Russian hackers, adding that the move was linked to the Italian government's support for Ukraine

• He noted there had been "hybrid warfare" incidents across Europe but also in South America in the past days, and G7 countries will discuss possible joint initiatives to counter them

• Tajani stopped short of directly blaming the Russian government for the cyber attacks

• "I said the hackers are pro-Russian. I did not say that the Russian government is responsible. If I had proof of Russian government involvement, I would say so", he said REUTERS