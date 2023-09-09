G20 leaders agree declaration on first day of summit

The G20 logo is shown ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
The G20 has adopted a consensus declaration on issues facing the bloc, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday during a summit, signalling that negotiators had resolved deep differences over the wording on the war in Ukraine.

Following are excerpts from the declaration.

UKRAINE

- Concerning war in Ukraine, all states must act in a manner consistent with purposes and principles of un charter in its entirety

- On war in Ukraine, all states must refrain from threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state

- On war in Ukraine, use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible

- On Ukraine crisis, "there were different views and assessments of the situation"

GRAIN/FOOD SECURITY

- Call on Russia and Ukraine to ensure immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from Russia and Ukraine REUTERS

