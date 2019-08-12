From tourist paradise to island with just one car: Can Indonesia's longest sea bridge narrow the divide?

BATAM

We set off early from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Batam’s Nongsapura Ferry Terminal on the morning of July 31. After 45 minutes on a BatamFast ferry, we arrive on the island’s upscale northern region where luxury beachfront hotels and pristine white beaches abound.

Our first stop is Nongsa Digital Park, a multi-million-dollar technological park where we see young Indonesian techies hunching over their Macbooks in bright and airy work spaces overlooking a pond with geese. The park was opened in March 2018 and many of the digital businesses are headquartered in Singapore.

We then make our way to neighbouring Nuvasa Bay, a township development with an 18-hole international golf course. Plans are being made to turn the area into an integrated luxury residential and mixed-use development comprising medical, retail and entertainment facilities. Together with the digital park, they will become the “economy hub”.

We head to Hang Nadim international airport for a tour of the maintenance hangars belonging to PT Batam Aero Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) subsidiary of the Lion Air Group. A range of services are provided here, from refurbishing and upgrading cabins with new seats to changing engine parts and painting jobs.

Our fourth stop is Batam Polytechnic. Here, we learn that the polytechnic had sent its lecturers to Singapore to learn information and communication technology from a number of polytechnics in the Republic. Students are also trained in specific skills such as aircraft maintenance so they can find work on the island after they graduate.

Batam is also known for its shipyards and heavy industries. At Kabil Integrated Industrial Estate, we see vocational students on a company attachment programme learning welding skills from the professionals.



A trip to Batam is not complete without visiting the Barelang bridge, a chain of six bridges connecting the islands of Batam, Rempang, and Galang. The bridge, however, has become more of a tourist attraction rather than a transportation link.



TANJUNG SAUH

A 7km sea bridge is expected to be built from Batam to Bintan, passing through the islands of Tanjung Sauh and Buau. So from Batam’s Telaga Punggur Ferry Terminal, we take a diesel-powered traditional wooden boat, known as a pompong, to the cluster of remote islands to see what life is like.



The difference is like night and day.

After 15 minutes, we arrive on the Tanjung Sauh island, which is mostly occupied by forests with two villages living along the coast.

We visit Kampung Air Mas, where the Orang Asli indigenous people live in wooden houses on stilts. Here, people still draw water from the wells and pump electricity from generators, while their children row boats to go to school. There are no buses or cars, only three to four motorcycles on the entire island.





There is a mosque, and not much else. No hospitals, grocery stores, not even a coffee shop. The villagers cannot wait for a bridge to be built. They hope they will be given homes on land, get jobs, and travel to Batam and Bintan by land.



NGENANG



Ngenang island is considered the most “modern” in the cluster of quiet islands. Their biggest pride and joy is a Suzuki Carry, the first and only car on the island, painstakingly towed from Batam on a bamboo raft. The car is now used to ferry children to and from school.



There is running water and electricity, as well as roads. The island has a primary and high school, but those who wish to further their studies must travel to Batam or Bintan.

BUAU



Buau, only 100m away from Bintan, is a forest islet without much signs of human activity. It is surrounded by waters dotted with large tankers, ferries and fishing boats. Our boatman could not stop or slow down due to the strong currents.

BINTAN



We reach the fishing port in Tanjung Uban, Bintan.

By this time, we feel a little disoriented and nauseous from all the bobbing at sea. The ferry terminal here is very basic, with touts waiting outside offering transport to the island capital of Tanjung Pinang.

Places of interest seem more spread out in Bintan, more than an hour's drive to Tanjung Pinang and another two hours to the Lagoi Bay resort area in the north. Here, tourists abound, spending much of their time relaxing, swimming and strolling on the beach.