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From 2017 crackdown to UN court, a decade of the Rohingya crisis

Nov 19 - The United Nations' highest court for disputes between states, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), will rule on Thursday in a landmark case accusing Buddhist-majority Myanmar of committing genocide against the minority Rohingyas, who are mostly Muslim.

More than one million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar currently live in Bangladesh, most of them in the Cox's Bazar district, according to the UN.

Here is a timeline of events in the Rohingya crisis:

Aug 25, 2017 - The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a Muslim militia, attacks 30 police posts and a military base in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

Aug 26, 2017 - Thousands of Rohingya people flee across the border into Bangladesh as clashes between Myanmar's military and ARSA intensify.

Sept 2, 2017 - More than 2,600 houses are razed in Rohingya-majority areas in the week following the Aug. 25 attack according to the Myanmar government.

Sept 11, 2017 - The U.N. human rights high commissioner calls the military operation "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

Sept 19, 2017 - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi pledges to hold those behind rights abuses to account, but makes no mention of U.N. accusations of ethnic cleansing.

Dec 12, 2017 - Medecins Sans Frontières publishes survey results from Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh that say at least 6,700 Rohingya, in the most conservative estimations, were killed between August 25 and September 24, including at least 730 children below the age of five years.

Jan 10, 2018 - The military admits its soldiers killed 10 detained Rohingya at Inn Din village. Seven soldiers are sentenced in April 2018 but released early in May 2019.

Nov 11, 2019 – Predominantly Muslim Gambia files a genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of atrocities against the Rohingya.

Dec 11, 2019 - Aung San Suu Kyi appears before the ICJ in The Hague and rejects genocide allegations as "incomplete and misleading."

Jan 23, 2020 – The ICJ orders Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect Rohingya people who remain in the country.

Feb 1, 2021 – Myanmar's military stages a coup, arrests Aung San Suu Kyi and overthrows the elected government, sparking nationwide conflict.

July 22, 2022 – The ICJ rejects objections raised by Myanmar and rules it has jurisdiction under the Genocide Convention and that Gambia's application is admissible.

Jan 12, 2026 - Myanmar targeted minority Muslim Rohingya for destruction and made their lives a nightmare, Gambia tells ICJ judges, as public hearings on the merits of the case begin.

Jan 16, 2026 - Myanmar tells the ICJ that Gambia has not proven the Rohingya genocide case, following a statement by the foreign ministry that terms the allegations by Gambia as "flawed and unfounded in fact and law."

Nov 3, 2026 – The ICJ announces it will deliver its judgment on Nov. 19. REUTERS