Fresh flood warnings as torrential rains lash northern India

A family crossing a flooded road amid gushing water following heavy rain in Kolkata. Flood warnings were sounded in parts of northern India yesterday as the nationwide death toll in monsoon rains surpassed 1,000. India's monsoon season from June to September brings rains that support the livelihood of farmers, but can also result in death and destruction. The death toll from rain-related incidents across the country from June to Aug 15 reached 1,058 in India's nine worst-affected states, according to Home Ministry data. More than 18 million people have been affected by the floods across vast swathes of the country. Fresh flood warnings were issued yesterday by the authorities in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.