France weighing sanctions to address West Bank settler violence

PARIS - Paris is considering imposing national sanctions on actors involved in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said ahead of a European Union meeting on Monday.

"The situation in the West Bank is worrying us, in particular because of the too numerous cases of violence committed by extremist settlers", Colonna said.

France in recent weeks opened the door for talks among European Union members on potential EU sanctions against Israeli settlers who have targeted Palestinians in the West Bank, but the matter so far hasn't been met with consensus. REUTERS

