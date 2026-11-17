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FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Independence Monument during the 20th Francophonie Summit, marking the first trip to Cambodia by a French president since 1993, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 15, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday as the countries seek to strengthen ties in areas including defence, trade, energy transition and critical minerals.

Macron is on a two-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation, his first since 2017, and a year before the two nations mark seven decades of bilateral relations.

Malaysia's foreign ministry said Macron's meeting with Anwar will focus on upgrading ties into a strategic partnership.

"The strategic partnership will provide a framework to strengthen cooperation in key areas... with a view to fostering mutually beneficial cooperation and complementary partnerships," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Macron and Anwar will also witness the exchange of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday in areas of strategic cooperation, it said.

Macron said on Saturday that a key focus of his visit to Malaysia was diversifying France's sources of rare earths, essential for the manufacturing of magnets used in electric vehicles and electronic devices.

"For our factories, having several sources of supply means reducing the risk of having to halt production lines due to a lack of parts," he said in a post on X.

"It also means being able to invest and produce in France with greater certainty about the future," he said.

After signing an initial partnership deal in July 2025, French firm Carester and Malaysian miner Malaco have agreed to cooperate on a rare earths mining and processing project.

This includes a rare earths separation plant in Malaysia's Perak state that can process an estimated 13,000 metric tons of rare earths annually, Carester's chief executive Frederic Carencotte said in July this year.

The collaboration comes as Western nations seek to reduce their reliance on China, the world's largest rare earths producer.

French Ambassador to Malaysia Marc Abensour said in an opinion piece published this month that the two countries were ready to deepen cooperation in a wide array of defence sectors, "from industrial partnerships to the countering of emerging hybrid threats such as cyberattacks and disinformation".

France is also offering to help in Malaysia's energy transition plans and its efforts to move from advanced semiconductor packaging to chip design, Abensour said.

France's push for closer defence cooperation comes as Malaysia reassesses the reliability of foreign suppliers after Norway revoked an export licence for missiles destined for its naval fleet.

Malaysia's defence minister has said the move raised questions over the trustworthiness of international partners, particularly those from Western or NATO countries. REUTERS